Jammu and Kashmir

3 civilians killed allegedly in firing by security forces in Kulgam in J&K

KULGAM: Three civilians were killed allegedly after security men opened fire in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As per reports, clashes broke out in Hawoora village after a mob started pelting stones at the security forces when they were conducting a cordon and search operation.

Several protesters were injured in the clashes and have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Following the incident, mobile internet services have been suspended in four south Kashmir districts - Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama.

(More to follow)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKulgamStone pelting

