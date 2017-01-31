Army bids farewell to men killed in avalanches in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Army on Tuesday bid farewell to its brave hearts who died in avalanches in Gurez and Machhil sectors of Kashmir Valley while guarding the Line of Control.

"As the entire nation salutes the 19 martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice fighting nature's fury in Kashmir's frontier sectors of Gurez and Machhil, the Army gave a befitting farewell to its brave hearts today in a solemn ceremony here," an army official said.

He said the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu and all ranks of the Corps paid rich tributes to the gallant soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the formidable heights along the Line of Control in two separate snow-related incidents in North Kashmir.

"Fourteen soldiers were swept away in a devastating avalanche in Gurez on January 25 while five soldiers in Machhil, who had been rescued after they got trapped under snow when the track caved in on January 28, succumbed to injuries yesterday," the official said.

In a show of solidarity, officials from other security agencies including police, CRPF, BSF and SSB also joined in paying their last respects to the martyrs, he said.

"The mortal remains of the martyrs are being taken to their native places where their last rites will be performed by the family members. The Army stands beside the bereaved families in their loss and shares their grief and pain," he added.