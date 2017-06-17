close
Army jawan cremated with full military honours

Naik Bakhtawar Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.  

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 17:24

Hoshiarpur: The body of an Army jawan who was killed in Pakistani firing in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, was cremated with full military honours at his native village here today.

Naik Bakhtawar Singh was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mortal remains of Singh, who was attached with 8 Sikh LI regiment, was brought to Hajipur in Mukerian sub division, 65 Km from Hoshiarpur.

His body, draped in Indian national flag, was brought to his village where local MLAs and government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier. MLAs and government officials paid tribute to the slain soldier.

His elder son Sukhwinder Singh lit the pyre.

A contingent of Army jawans reversed their fire arms and fired in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Several people from surrounding villages participated in the funeral.

Avinash Rai Khanna- vice chairman, Indian Red Cross Society and vice president BJP- Santosh Chaudhary, former MP, MLA- Rajnish Kumar Babbi, SDM Mukerian- Komal Mittal and many others paid floral tributes to Naik Bakhtawar Singh.

Singh is survived by his wife Jasbir Kaur, a daughter, two sons and elderly parents.

