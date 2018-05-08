Baramulla: 4 terrorists, 7 OGWs held by security forces in major operation

SRINAGAR: In a major development, the security forces arrested four terrorists and seven Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in separate raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The raids were conducted in north Kashmir’s Old Town Baramulla and Sopore of Baramulla district.

The four terrorists were involved in recent killing of three youths – Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar, residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla.

“During the investigations, it was been revealed that the militants were found involved in the attack on the three youths at Khanpora Baramulla which resulted into the killing of the trio on the spot on April 30,” the officer said.

On April 30, bullet-ridden of three youth in their early 20s, were recovered from Khanpora Baramulla.

At the time, the police said that Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were behind the attack. A police spokesperson said all the three persons were shot at from a very close range in Iqbal market of Old Baramulla town, killing them on the spot.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had condemned the killing of civilians.

"Distressed to hear of three civilians being killed by militants in Baramulla. My deepest condolences to the deceased's families," she tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and said he would like to see how the separatists leaders would react to this "brutal murder of three young people".

"Three civilians have been murdered by terrorists in Baramulla just now. I'd like to see the separatist leaders issue the sort of condemnation they usually reserve for when civilians are killed by security forces," he tweeted.

With PTI inputs