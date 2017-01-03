Baramullah: Encounter breaks out between security personnel, terrorists in Haritar Tarzoo area
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 06:16
File photo
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Tuesday.
At least two terrorists are believed be hiding in the Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramullah , according to an ANI report.
The encounter report comes five days after a similar encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipore district of north Kashmir.
Details awaited.
First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 06:16
