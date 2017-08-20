close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cable operator shot dead in Kashmir

Earlier on Sunday, police found the bullet-riddled body of a local youth in Nagbal area of Shopian district.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 23:52
Cable operator shot dead in Kashmir

Srinagar: A cable operator was shot by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian town on Sunday evening and succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, police said.

"Gunmen fired several shots at Hilal Ahmad Malik, a local TV cable service operator, outside the hospital in Shopian town today evening. He succumbed while being shifted to a Srinagar hospital," a police officer said.

Earlier on Sunday, police found the bullet-riddled body of a local youth in Nagbal area of Shopian district.

TAGS

Jammua and KashmirShopian districtNagbalSrinagar

From Zee News

China to launch world&#039;s fastest train in September
Asia

China to launch world's fastest train in September

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 7-year-old boy washed away in flash floods

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in accident

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Fire after hydrogen tankers explode in fact...

Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah to pitch for backward classes to strengthen Tamil...

Tamil Nadu

Writer claims Rajinikanth told him he would enter politics

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic restored on UP's Meerut-Muzaffarnagar rail sec...

India

President Ram Nath Kovind on a day's visit to Leh

IIT Kharagpur to launch Genomics Study for beginners
West Bengal

IIT Kharagpur to launch Genomics Study for beginners

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video