Cable operator shot dead in Kashmir

Srinagar: A cable operator was shot by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian town on Sunday evening and succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital, police said.

"Gunmen fired several shots at Hilal Ahmad Malik, a local TV cable service operator, outside the hospital in Shopian town today evening. He succumbed while being shifted to a Srinagar hospital," a police officer said.

Earlier on Sunday, police found the bullet-riddled body of a local youth in Nagbal area of Shopian district.