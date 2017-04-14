CRPF jawans video: Youth would have been killed if personnel had lost his patience, says J&K DGP
Srinagar: Days after a video went viral showing Central Reserve Police Force jawans being attacked by stone pelters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid on Friday hailed the restraint shown by the CRPF personnel.
Images of a stone pelter hitting a CRPF jawan in Budgam had emerged soon after the elections, leaving the nation enraged.
Reacting to the matter, Vaid said that "any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force".
On Thursday, police have filed a FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during by-poll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.
"We have registered a FIR in police station Chadoora against the ruffians who heckled the CRPF personnel. They will be dealt with as per law," the J&K DGP told news agency PTI.
The DGP further lauded the restraint and patience shown by the CRPF jawans in the face of heckling and grave provocation by the miscreants.
"I admire the patience of the CRPF personnel ... Any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force. It would have led to the death of those ruffians," Vaid said.
Here is the video:
A video about the heckling of CRPF personnel who were on poll duty in Chadoora area of the district on April 9, when by-polls for the Srinagar Parliamentary seat were held, went viral on social media, leading to uproar across the country.
The DGP said a FIR has also been lodged in the case of another video which showed a security force personnel shooting directly in the head of a stone-pelting protestor outside a polling station in the same area.
"A case has been registered in connection with that incident also. It is a matter of investigation and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the DGP added.
Eight persons were killed in security forces' firing during violence around polling stations in Budgam district on the polling day.
Some of those killed were shot in the head.
(With PTI inputs)
