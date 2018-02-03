CRPF patrol party attacked with grenades in J&K's Tral, 5 injured

Pulwama: A group of unidentified terrorists hurled grenades on a CRPF patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral in which five persons, including two civilians, were injured.

According to ANI, grenades were hurled at the CRPF patrol party in Tral's Batagund village.

#Visuals from spot: 2 civilians & 2 CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists on CRPF party in Tral's Batagund Village (visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/U0o5wGM1oB — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2018

Three CRPF jawans and 2 civilians were among those injured in the attack.

According to initial reports, a patrol party of 180 battalion of CRPF was crossing Tral's Batagund Village in Pulwama district when terrorists hurled grenades at them.

After hurling grenades at the security forces, the terrorists managed to flee from the spot.

A massive search and combing operation has also started in the area to nab the attackers.

Additional troops have been rushed to the spot to assist in the ongoing operation there.

The injured civilians have been identified as Shabir Ahmed Bhat (35) and Bilal Ahmed Sheikh (37).

They have been shifted to a hospital in Tral.

The condition of all the three jawans, including CRPF constable Gopi Chand who sustained a minor injury on the right cheek, is said to be out of danger.

(With ANI inputs)