Zee News
ceasefire violation

Days after 'full implementation' pact, Pakistan violates ceasefire again, kills 2 BSF jawans

The incident comes after India and Pakistan mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

SRINAGAR: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in cross-border firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. The incident took place on Saturday night.

In a special hotline contact established between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Tuesday, the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and Working Boundary was reviewed. It was mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

They agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and to ensure that the ceasefire agreement will not be violated by both sides from now on. The officials also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level. 

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes after the state's capital Srinagar saw three grenade attacks in a span of few hours on Saturday.

The first attack took place when the terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF 82 Battalion in Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla area, injuring three CRPF personnel and one civilian.

The second attack was reported when a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, injuring one jawan.

"A total of six CRPF personals were deployed when the incident took place. The terrorists who were in an auto threw the grenade targeting the rear wheel of the CRPF vehicle. One personnel of 132 Battalion sustained splinter injury on his back and was immediately admitted to a local hospital," an official said.

The third attack took place when the terrorists lobbed a grenade at the CRPF personnel in Magarmal Bagh area.

All the injured are out of danger and their condition is stable.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
ceasefire violationBorder Security ForceBSFJammu and Kashmir

