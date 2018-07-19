हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara Encounter

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&K's Kupwara

The gunbattle began following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists in Handwara.

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara
Representational image

JAMMU: A fierce gunbattle between the security forces and a group of heavily armed terrorists is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

According to ANI, the gunbattle, which is currently on in Handwara, began following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

The security forces then launched a massive search and combing operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

No casualty has been reported so far. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

