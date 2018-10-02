हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Fake', says J&K Police on rumours of Panchayat Ghar in Kulgam being set on fire

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday refuted reports which said that a Panchayat Ghar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir has been torched. Rubbishing the reports, the police said that no such incident has taken place.

"This is in reference to the news circulating on social media wherein it was being rumoured that a Panchayat Ghar has been set ablaze at Vatoo area of Aharbal in district Kulgam. It is informed that the local police had visited the spot and observed that no such  incident of fire had taken place at the said spot." 

J&K Police also advised people not believe in rumours. "The news pertaining to the said incident is rebutted. The general public is advised not to pay heed to rumours," the police spokesman said. 

Jammu and Kashmir will this year witness the urban local body elections after 2005 and Panchayat elections after 2011. The provision of direct elections for Sarpanches of the Panchayats has also been restored this year. 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra had said on September 16 that panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in nine-phases on a non-party basis beginning November 17.

"Around 58 lakh electorate will be eligible to vote in the 35,096 panchayat constituencies. The notification for the first phase will be issued on October 23," he had said.

