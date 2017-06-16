Six policemen, including SHO, martyred in militant attack in J&K's Anantnag, weapons looted

Srinagar: At least six policemen, including an SHO, were gunned down by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The victims included station house officer Feroz Ahmad Dar of Achabal police station. The driver and four other officers who were also killed.

They were attacked while they were on a routine patrol in their jeep, PTI reported. The SHO hails from Pulwama.

Militants managed to flee the spot after looting their weapons.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba could be behind the attack as they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter, said a senior police officer.

The attack comes a day after, militants killed two more policemen in the Valley.

Two civilians were also killed, including a woman, in two separate incidents on the same day.