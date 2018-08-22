हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine here on Wednesday.

Former J&amp;K CM Farooq Abdullah heckled during Eid prayers in Srinagar
File photo

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah was heckled during Eid namaz at a Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on Wednesday.

"The country has to change. I come here with a message of peace and harmony," Abdullah told Zee News

"There are people who will oppose the peace. But we have to keep on trying. For how long will the people of my state suffer? The entire country is progressing. We need to progress too," added Abdullah.

Even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid sloganeering, reported IANS news.

Dozens of youth also hurled shoes and disrupted the congregation forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

 

With agency inputs

