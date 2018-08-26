हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorist

Four terrorists arrested after gunfight with security forces in J&K's Kupwara

Arms and ammunition have been seized from the arrested terrorists.

Four terrorists arrested after gunfight with security forces in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara

KUPWARA: Four terrorists were arrested on Sunday after a gunfight with security forces in Kupwara district's Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition have been seized from the arrested terrorists.

The newly recruited terrorists surrendered before security forces after the forces launched an operation to stop them from exfiltrating across the Line of Control (LoC). 

"On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al-Badr for a planned exfiltration, the Army in a joint operation with police, laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists in upper reaches of Kalaroos in Handwara," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said that after a brief gunfight, "extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity given to the terrorists to surrender".

"While the four newly recruited terrorists surrendered. The three Al-Badr terrorists deserted the new recruits and fled under the cover of fire," Col Kalia said, adding war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

The search is on to trace the other militants, the spokesman said. 

