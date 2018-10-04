हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cross-border firing

Heavy fire from Pakistani troops along LoC in Poonch, Army retaliates strongly

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling along LoC in Poonch sector.

JAMMU: The Pakistani troops on Thursday opened indiscriminate fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir`s Poonch sector, which evokes a strong retaliation from the Indian Army.

According to reports, there was a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides for some time along the LoC in the Poonch sector.

Confirming the development, defence sources said that the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on the Indian positions, including civilian facilities, in the Gulpur sector of the LoC, the de facto border between the two countries. 

"Pakistani troops are using automatics, small arms and mortars. Our positions are strongly and effectively retaliating," a defence source said.

The firing continued from both sides for some time. 

