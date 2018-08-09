'Insaniyat ka qatil, terrorist': NC MLA Javed Rana's scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi

POONCH: National Conference MLA Javed Rana has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and referred to him as a 'terrorist'. "They call us terrorists, but the biggest terrorist and the biggest murderer of humanity is the Prime Minister of the country," Javed Rana said.

Rana made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Poonch on August 6. In an agitated tone, Rana brought up the issue of 2002 Gujarat riots in his speech.

#WATCH: Hum logon ko militant aur dehshatgard kehte hain, sabse bada dehshatgard sabse bada insaniyat ka qatil Hindustan ka Prime Minister bana hua hai: Javed Rana, National Conference MLA in Poonch on 06/08/18 pic.twitter.com/IlbZXoRRYk — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

The National Conference MLA has made several controversial comments in the past. Earlier this month, he had stoked a controversy by saying that the Indian flag would not be hoisted in Kashmir if the Central government makes changes to Article 35-A or 370.

He said that he was urging through the media to the Prime Minister not to scrap Article 370 and warned that the move will have serious ramifications. He had reportedly said that the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is to erode autonomous structure of Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the government is trying to manipulate the facts before the Supreme Court in the hearing over Article 35-A and 370.