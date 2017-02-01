Jammu and Kashmir Assembly adjourned after clashes, injury to marshal
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was Wednesday adjourned for half an hour following uproar and clashes between the ruling party and the opposition leaders in which one marshal of the house was injured.
Furniture was broken and mikes uprooted inside the state assembly here after Speaker Kavinder Gupta failed to restore order in the house.
Immediately after the house met, opposition leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah stood up and asked the Speaker to resign since he had neither decided on expunging the remarks of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti regarding Article 370 nor had the Peoples Democratic Party Chief Minister made a statement in the house to clarify her stand.
The Speaker told the house he had examined the record of Monday`s proceedings and had found nothing repugnant which needed to be expunged.
Upon this, senior National Conference leader and former Speaker of the assembly Muhammad Akbar Lone clashed with senior Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Choudhary Lal Singh. They had heated verbal exchanges and gestures.
Meanwhile, some furniture were broken inside the house during the ruckus.
An uprooted mike hurled in the air hit a marshal of the house on his head.
The injured marshal was evacuated for treatment and the Speaker adjourned the house amid chaos.
Mehbooba Mufti was not present in the house during this pandemonium.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!