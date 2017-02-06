Jammu and Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba, Army retaliating strongly

Samba: The Indian troops are retaliating strongly to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir`s Samba sector.

At about 08:45 am, there was small arms fire from Pakistan`s side and at 09:35 am, small arms and 51 mm mortar fire started.

As an answer to Pakistan`s ceasefire violation, the Indian troops retaliated suitably.

No loss or damage has taken place so far.