Jammu and Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba, Army retaliating strongly
ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:20
Samba: The Indian troops are retaliating strongly to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir`s Samba sector.
At about 08:45 am, there was small arms fire from Pakistan`s side and at 09:35 am, small arms and 51 mm mortar fire started.
As an answer to Pakistan`s ceasefire violation, the Indian troops retaliated suitably.
No loss or damage has taken place so far.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 11:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened