By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 25, 2018, 17:08 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire in Charari Sharief in Budgam, guard killed

BUDGAM: Terrorists on Sunday opened fire on a policeman in Charari Sharief in Jammu Kashmir's Budgam. He was moved to a hospital in an injured state but succumbed to his injuries.

As per unconfirmed reports, unidentified gunmen had attacked a guard station at Charari Shareef. Security forces have cordoned off the area but no one has been detained as yet.

Constable Kultar Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police 13th Battalion was injured when terrorists attacked a security guard post outside the shrine and escaped with his weapon.

Director General of Police SP Vaid condoled the Constable's death in a tweet. "Pained at the loss of a valued colleague Kultar Singh of JKAP 13 Bn who attained martyrdom in an attack on J&K Police guard for protection of Charar-e-Sharief shrine."

