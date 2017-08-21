Jammu & Kashmir: PDP worker found dead

Srinagar: A ruling PDP worker was on Monday found dead under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the police said.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, a former panch, was found dead on the roof of a single storey under-construction house in Achabal area of Anantnag this morning, a police official said.

"The body bore minor injury on the forehead and lower portion of the eye. Proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death," the official said.