Jammu & Kashmir: PDP worker found dead

A ruling PDP worker was on Monday found dead under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the police said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:20

Srinagar: A ruling PDP worker was on Monday found dead under suspicious circumstances in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, the police said.

Shabir Ahmad Wani, a former panch, was found dead on the roof of a single storey under-construction house in Achabal area of Anantnag this morning, a police official said.

"The body bore minor injury on the forehead and lower portion of the eye. Proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death," the official said.

Jammu & KashmirAnantnagPanchDead

