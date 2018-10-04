हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hizbul Mujahideen

J&K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen over-ground workers held, module busted in Kupwara

 The Hizbul OGW module was operating in Lolab area of district Kupwara.

J&amp;K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen over-ground workers held, module busted in Kupwara
ANI photo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday held two over ground workers (OGW) of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kupwara district.

They were held after police busted an OGW module which was operating in Lolab area of district Kupwara.

In September, another Hizbul Mujahideen OGW, tasked to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Chinab valley, was arrested from Kishtwar district in the state.

The OGW was identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Wani. His brothers Riyaz Ahmad Wani and Niyaz Ahmad Wani, both of whom were militants, were killed in encounters with security forces in 1993 and 2003 respectively.

