J&K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Srinagar: Two terrorists were on Sunday gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The encounter operation is ongoing in Bandipora's Mir Mohalla of the Hajin area. Although the firing has stopped, heavy stone pelting is underway.

While the troops of 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, the encounter broke out.

Nine para military and other security forces are jointly carrying out the operation.

Earlier on October 22, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Ananwan Hajin in the Handwara of North Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)