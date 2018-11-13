हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in infiltration bid in Keren sector of Kupwara

The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.

J&amp;K: 2 terrorists killed in infiltration bid in Keren sector of Kupwara

Srinagar: Two terrorists on Tuesday have been gunned down while attempting to infiltrate in Keren sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Earlier in the day, the Army killed a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.

Jammu and KashmirKupwara districtKeren sector

