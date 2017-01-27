J&K avalanche: Death toll rises to 20, search and rescue ops conclude

Srinagar: The death toll in two avalanches that hit Gurez and Sonmarg sectors of Kashmir valley reached to 20 on Friday after four more bodies of the soldiers were recovered from Gurez site.

Out of the 20 dead, 5 who died in the tragedy were reportedly civilians.

Till today, the rescuers have recovered bodies of at least 11 soldiers from Gurez.

"Four bodies of soldiers were recovered from the avalanche site by rescue teams in Gurez today.

The death toll of army personnel has now risen to 14," a police official said.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation being carried out by army personnel has concluded now.

Two avalanches hit army personnel in Gurez sector on Wednesday evening trapping several soldiers under the debris.

While seven personnel were rescued alive by the teams, bodies of 10 soldiers were recovered yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died after he came under an avalanche in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Fateh Mohammad Mughal ventured out of his home last evening when he came under an avalanche.

Local residents and police pulled Mughal out of the avalanche debris and removed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

More than 20 persons, including 14 army personnel, have died in avalanches since Wednesday caused by fresh snowfall across Kashmir over the past four days.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir Valley in view of fresh snowfall.

With PTI inputs