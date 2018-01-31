Mehbooba denounces Kashmir Deputy Mufti's call for separate state for Muslims

Jammu: In an apparent reference to Kashmir Deputy Mufti Azam Nasir-Ul-Islam's suggestion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday denounced demand to have a separate state for Muslims.

"J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines. We as a state opted for the opposite, but unfortunately are still paying the price. I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state," she posted on Twitter, though she did not name anyone.

J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines. We as a state opted for the opposite but unfortunately are still paying the price. I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 31, 2018

On Tuesday, Nasir-ul-Islam had alleged that Muslims in the country were living a "pathetic" life and they should demand a separate state within India.

"Muslims are being harassed in India in the name of love jihad, cow vigilantism and what not. The population of Muslims is second largest in India. Pakistan was formed with only 17 crore people. If the Muslims continue to suffer in India, then we will have to form a new country. The Muslim community should ask for a separate country," he had said.

Nasir-Ul-Islam had further said that the government was not paying heed to the problems of the Muslim community.

"Indian Muslims are living in a pathetic condition. Government is not listening to them. So what is the way out? Way out is to separate from India," he had said.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)