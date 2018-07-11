हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaish-e-Mohammad

J&K encounter: 2 JeM terrorists, including Pakistan-origin, killed in Shopian's Kundallan

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a Pakistan-origin commander, were shot dead by security forces on Tuesday morning in Kundallan area of Shopian.

SRINGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including a Pakistan-origin commander, were shot dead by security forces on Tuesday morning in Kundallan area of Shopian.

The Pakistani commander has been identified as Babar while the other terrorists killed is a local, as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh.
Sheikh was a resident of Rawalpora village in Shopian. He was a school dropout and had joined JeM after he was reported missing from his home since April 2018, the police added.Some arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

The gunfight has also left two jawans injured.

Few civilians were also injured in the cross-firing and later evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

About to five to six terrorists were believed to be holed up in a house in the Kundalan area. The evacuation of civilians from nearby houses are, meanwhile, being undertaken.

Following a tip off, a joint patrol of the security forces was launched in the area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

As the search operation was on, terrorists hiding inside a house fired upon the search party leading to an encounter, reported ANI. 

Another terrorist was gunned down on Monday in the forest area of Kupwara's Handwara. The encounter operation had started on Sunday night.

In another unrelated incident, terrorists in Bandipora district killed a woman by slitting her throat. Police said that the terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night.

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

