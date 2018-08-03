Sopore encounter: 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces, combing ops on

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter at Drusu village in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Friday.

The encounter broke out earlier in the day between security forces and terrorists. The two slain terrorists, initially trapped by Indian forces, were later shot down.

Search operations are still going on in the region.

On Thursday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter after they fired upon security forces in the Kupwara district, police said.

An INSAS rifle, snatched earlier this week from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, was recovered from the terrorists, they said.

"They were affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit HM. Both the terrorists were involved in several attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities in the area," the spokesman said.

He said besides an INSAS rifle, and an AK-47, was snatched from a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara on Tuesday, was recovered from the slain terrorists.

The Chief of Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, visited the forward areas and the hinterland in Rajouri district on Thursday to review the security situation along the border with Pakistan.

With agency inputs