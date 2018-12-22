6 terrorists killed in Tral encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

SRINAGAR: Six terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Armpora village of Tral region in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Six terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir's Tral," IGP Swayam Prakash Pani told news agency PTI.

The terrorists were holed up in the area. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site.

#UPDATE Jammu and Kashmir: Six terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in Tral, Pulwama. Arms and ammunition recovered. Operation over. pic.twitter.com/FVwNhS85Q5 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight, the official said.

Swayam Prakash Pani, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said six terrorists were killed in the encounter.

A police official said arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained. The official said there was no collateral damage in the operation.

Last week, 11 persons, including seven civilians, an Army soldier and three militants, were killed and over three dozen civilian protesters sustained injuries in clashes with the security forces in Pulwama.

The gunfight erupted in Sirnoo village as security personnel surrounded the area after receiving a tip-off that militants were holed up there.

Three militants and a soldier were killed in the gunfight, the police said.