Army

J&K: Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

An exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam's Chattergam.

J&amp;K: Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam
Budgam encounter (Representative image/PTI)

SRINAGAR: An exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and security forces in Chathergam village of Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam district on Wednesday. 

According to the latest report, some terrorists are still hiding in a house in the area. The security forces launched a joint operation with the local police. 

On Tuesday, two terrorists were shot dead and one jawan succumbed to injuries in an encounter in Kulgam.

"The bodies of the slain terrorists were recovered from the encounter site; the identities and affiliations are still being ascertained," a statement from the security forces read.

The jawan of the Rashtriya Rifles who had sustained injuries in the encounter was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he eventually succumbed to injuries later.

On November 25, six terrorists were shot dead by security personnel in Kapran Batagund area during a gun battle in Shopian district.

With agency inputs

