J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolves Assembly as PDP stakes claim to form government

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday dissolved the state assembly amid conflicting claims over government formation, evoking a strong response from the Congress and the National Conference led by Omar Abdullah.

Governor Satya Pal Malik announced the decision through a press communique, said ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has passed an order dissolving the state Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/TirFfZfTCs — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

The development came after Sajad Lone, the leader of the People's Conference, on Wednesday staked claim to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of the 25-legislator strong BJP and "more than 18" other lawmakers.

In a letter to Governor Malik, Lone, whose party has two MLAs, including himself, claimed that he has the support of more than required number of legislators in the assembly to be able to form a government.

"Following our telephonic conversation regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the BJP and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature...," Lone said.

Lone said he would submit the letter of support from the BJP legislature party and other members supporting the government headed by him as and when asked to do so.

"I assure your Excellency that with the support I have from the BJP and other members of state legislature, I will form a strong and politically stable government for restoring peace, harmony and prosperity in the state and would work towards overall development in all three regions of the state," Lone said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti too staked claim to form a government on Wednesday with the support of the Congress and the National Conference.

Have been trying to send this letter to Rajbhavan. Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it @jandkgovernor pic.twitter.com/wpsMx6HTa8 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

However, reacting to the J&K Governor's order dissolving the state assembly, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that his party had been pressing for the dissolution of the assembly but it was not considered.

''JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba's letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears,'' Omar said in a tweet.

JKNC has been pressing for assembly dissolution for 5 months now. It can’t be a coincidence that within minutes of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba letter staking claim the order to dissolve the assembly suddenly appears. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2018

The Congress party suspected the BJP's hand behind Governor's order dissolving the state assembly.

''I said this afternoon also that it's just a suggestion and no final decision has been taken yet (on PDP-NC-Congress alliance). BJP dissolved the assembly even though only a proposal was made,'' senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof Saifuddin Soz of Congress said, ''Mehbooba Ji should move court as what Governor has done on Centre's instructions is undemocratic and unconstitutional. Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Governor only after Congress and NC supported PDP and Governor should've given her a chance.''

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently has 29 MLAs in the 87-member house.

The National Conference led by Omar Abdullah has a strength of 15 MLAs and the Congress party 12.