LeT commander Junaid Mattoo among two terrorists killed in J&K's Kulgam encounter; search ops underway

New Delhi: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Junaid Mattoo and one of his associates were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam sector on Friday, a media report said.

The gunfight erupted on Friday morning when terrorists attacked security forces in Arwani village of Kulgam.

A joint team of the Army and the CRPF had cordoned off the village and a search operation was on to flush out the militants.

At least two to three LeT militants were believed to be trapped after the security forces cordoned off the area.

"As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter," IANS quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, civilian protests have started in the village to disrupt the operation against the hiding militants, the report said.