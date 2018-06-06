Massive search operation underway in J&K's Bandipora after attack on army camp

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Attack on Army camp

Massive search operation underway in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora after attack on army camp

JAMMU: Several hours after a group of heavily-armed terrorists attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, a massive search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. 

The camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Hajin area of Bandipora was targeted by the terrorists on Tuesday evening, sparking a heavy gunfight. Hajin police station was also attacked, some reports claimed. 

Army retaliated to the firing from the terrorists and the gunfight lasted for some time, a police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

The fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively", the senior police officer said, adding that it was not a ''suicide attack.'' 

According to news agency ANI, at least four to six terrorists had stormed the Army camp from two sides. 

The terrorists reportedly fired around eight rounds using Underbarrel Grenade Launcher towards army and police personnel. 

Following the attack, the entire area was cordoned off and combing operations were launched.

