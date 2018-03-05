Now, Maoist angle to missing Kashmiri MBBS student

Bhubaneswar: A Kashmiri MBBS student, who was missing from a medical college in Bhubaneswar since February 9, has been linked to two handwritten posters which the police retrieved, claiming him to be under the captivity of the Naxals.

The police authorities claimed that Suhail Aijaz, a student of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, has a possibility of being held captive by the Naxals.

"Both posters seized. We've included it as part of the case where Suhail went missing. Also trying to find out if it's an act of mischief", said YB Khurania, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

Khurania added that "his photo and other details" were shared and "teams have come back after an inquiry in Kolkata and Howrah" and also informed of being "in touch with J&K Police and all agencies which can help" find Aijaz.

The 23-year-old student, hailing from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, is reported to be missing from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, who was pursuing the degree since 2016.