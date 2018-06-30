हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah lashes out at PDP and BJP as flood threat looms large in J&K

Heavy rains forced the authorities to sound a flood alert in central Kashmir on Saturday and asked the people to be alert and prepared for evacuation.

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday lashed out at Mehbooba Mufti-led government amid threats of a flood-like situation in the state. With river Jhelum flowing over the danger mark, Omar questioned the preparedness of the government in the state.

"What was the PDP-BJP government doing after the devastating floods of 2014? What happened to the dredging of the Jehlum? Why was the carrying capacity of the flood channel not increased? Where did the money go," Omar tweeted on Saturday.

Heavy rains in Kashmir forced the authorities to sound a flood alert in central Kashmir on Saturday and asked the people to be alert and prepared for evacuation, even as water levels started receding in the southern parts of the valley. The authorities had on Friday issued a flood alert in south Kashmir. Owing to the flood warning in the state, Governor NN Vohra chaired an emergency meeting at Raj Bhawan on Saturday. 

The schools across the valley have been shut for a day in view of the inclement weather. 

"The gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh crossed the flood declaration of 18 feet and was flowing at 20.87 feet at 10 am," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said. He said the people living in areas along the embankments of Jhelum river and other streams and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir were advised to remain vigilant. "The staff deputed on flood duty in central Kashmir is directed to report to their sectors and beats," the official added. 

In south Kashmir after the water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Following which the flood alert was sounded.

While the water level at Sangam at 10 am this morning was 23.06 feet still above the critical mark the water has started receding there. At 9 am the water level there was 23.16 feet. 

Kashmir valley experienced rainfall over the past three days and the downpour intensified in many parts, including the summer capital of the state on Friday. 

The rising water levels induced fear among the valley residents of a re-run of 2014 floods that caused widespread devastation and left over 300 persons dead. An official of the MET office said the weather was likely to improve on Saturday.

