One killed, 18 injured in clashes with security forces after Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: A youth was killed and 18 were injured today in clashes between stone pelters and security forces following the gunning down of four militants in an encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Hundreds of people, mostly youths, started sloganeering after four militants and a civilian were killed in the encounter at Frisal in Kulgam this morning, a police official said.

Security forces fired tear smoke shells and several live rounds to disperse the protesters but in vain, the official said.

He said 19 people were injured in the security forces' action. One of the four who suffered bullet injuries succumbed.

The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo.

While 15 injured people have been shifted to Anantnag district hospital, three others have been referred to a hospital here, the official said.

He said clashes were going on in the affected areas of Kulgam district till reports last came in.

In a pre-dawn swoop, security forces gunned down four Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter at a village in south Kashmir that also left two army men and a civilian dead.