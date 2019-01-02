Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, India retaliates

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops are heavily retaliating.

On Tuesday too, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Poonch, targetting forward positions. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

The incident of ceasefire violation on Tuesday came barely days after Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in the Karmara area of Poonch district. The intermittent firing continued for hours on December 23.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.