हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, India retaliates

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch, India retaliates
Representational image

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops are heavily retaliating.

On Tuesday too, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Poonch, targetting forward positions. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

The incident of ceasefire violation on Tuesday came barely days after Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in the Karmara area of Poonch district. The intermittent firing continued for hours on December 23.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.

Tags:
ceasefire violationJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch