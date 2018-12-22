Six CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K's Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Hours after six terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, at least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in a powerful grenade attack in the Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the grenade attack on CRPF men took place in Anantnag's Arwani.

All injured CRPF men were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to ANI, the six CRPF personnel received splinter injuries as terrorists lobbed a grenade on them in Arwani area of the district.

Jammu & Kashmir: Six CRPF personnel received splinter injuries as terrorists lobbed grenade on the security personnel in Arwani, Anantnag, today. The injured are currently undergoing medical treatment. — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

According to the police, security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when terrorists hiding in a crowd of people hurled a grenade injuring six security men.

"The injured include six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a local policeman.

"The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. After first aid, the injured security personnel were discharged from the hospital," said a police official.

The incident was reported a few hours after six dreaded terrorists were eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Tral during wee hours on Saturday.

The six terrorists, identified as Soliha Mohammad Akhoon son of Ghulam Mohammad Akhoon of Arampora, Rasik Mir son of Ghulam Qadir, Rouf Mir son of Ghulam Nabi, Umer Ramzan son of Mohammad Ramzan Mir, residents of Dadsara, Nadeem Sofi son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sofi of Batgund, Tral at present Dadsara and Faisal Javid Khanday son of Javid Khanday of Amlar Awantipora, were eliminated in the encounter today.

According to sources, Soliha - one of the slain terrorists - was the deputy chief of the outfit and a close aide of Zakir Musa, who is the head of al-Qaeda cell in the Kashmir Valley.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Arampora area of Awantipora, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area today morning. As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter, six terrorists were neutralized and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained,” said an official release.

“There collateral damage took place during the encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter,” it added.