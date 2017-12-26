Top JeM terrorist killed by security forces in J&K's Pulwama

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was on Tuesday gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Identified as Noor Mohammad, he was a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant.

"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," an Army official told PTI.

The body of the militant was recovered along with a weapon, he added.

The security forces had launched a search operation in the Sambora area of Pulwama. Two militants of JeM were trapped in a house which was brought down in an overnight encounter.

Last month, another terrorist, identified as Adil Chopaan, was killed by the security forces in the forest area of Tral of Pulwama.

The search operation was launched following reports of terrorists firing upon search party of 42 RR and SOG Awantipor and escaping into the forest area.

During the search operation, gunshots were heard, prompting the security forces to intensify the combing operation.

The gunbattle broke out as the security forces closed in on the position of the militants