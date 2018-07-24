हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist surrenders before security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Details of the surrendered terrorist have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.

Terrorist surrenders before security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

Srinagar: An unidentified militant in Kashmir Valley today surrendered before security forces and returned to his family, the police said. "With the help of community one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. 

However, the details of the surrendered terrorist have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.

More than a dozen terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept the offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters. 

Most of these terrorists have surrendered after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence and return home.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirKashmirTerroristKashmir Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close