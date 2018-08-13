हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists abduct Pulwama man from his residence, cops find his bullet-riddled body in nearby fields

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday barged into the house of a resident and abducted him in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place in Pulwama's Murran. This incident took place on Sunday night.

Identified as Gulzar Bhat, his bullet-riddled body was recovered from nearby fields.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

As per initial investigation, Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar-led terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is behind the attack said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

