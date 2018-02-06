Arrested Lashkar terrorist opens fire at police in Srinagar hospital, escapes from custody

SRINAGAR: Arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Abu Hanzulla alias Naveed Jatt opened fire at policemen at a hospital in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Naveed escaped after injuring at least two policemen in the attack.

The incident took place when he was being escorted by the police officers for check up at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar. He was among six detainees who had been brought to the hospital from Central Jail.

"Out of them, one snatched weapons from police and fired at the protection party. Two policemen have been injured and one is critical. The prisoner's name is Naveed. He is probably an outsider," SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray said.

Naveed was arrested a few months ago in Shopian.

The area has been cordoned off and search is on to trace the attackers.

(More details awaited)