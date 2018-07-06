हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mohd Ashraf Thoker

Terrorists shoot imam of Hanifa Mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The attack on the Imam comes hours after a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, Javid Ahmed Dar was kidnapped and killed by terrorists. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: A group of terrorists opened fire at an Imam of Hanifa Mosque in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday. 

As per reports, the 45-year-old imam, identified as Mohd Ashraf Thoker has been rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple bullet injuries. Further details are awaited on the matter. 

The attack on the Imam comes hours after a Jammu and Kashmir police constable, Javid Ahmed Dar was kidnapped and killed by terrorists. Javid was a resident of Vehil village in Shopian and was abducted near a local medical shop. His body was found by the locals at Pariwan Kulgam early today. 

Last month, a Special Police Officer (SPO) went missing in Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir. The officer reportedly left Pampore police station with an AK-47 rifle along with him.

The Kashmir valley witnessed horrors last month with the shooting of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and murder of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. 

