There's something wrong with the society: Mehbooba Mufti on Kathua rape case

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday condemned the Kathua gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl and questioned how someone can do such cruelty to a little child. She called the Kathua rape victim as a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi.

"How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society," said Mehbooba Mufti.

How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi, there is something wrong with the society: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in Katra on #Kathua case pic.twitter.com/pgzcFik6zN — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

Of late, there has been a massive uproar over the recent incidents of gangrapes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

An eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic community had gone missing on January 10 while grazing horses in Rasana forest in Kathua's Hiranagar area. Her body was found a week later. Police investigations revealed she was held captive inside a temple, sedated and repeatedly raped before her murder.

In Unnao, an 18-year-old woman alleged that BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. The teen survivor also claimed that the BJP lawmaker is behind the alleged custodial death of her father. He father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Monday night and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.