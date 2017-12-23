J&K: One Army officer, 2 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri

Keri: One officer and two jawans from 120 Infantry Brigade were on Saturday killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keri. One other jawan has also been injured.

As per initial reports, there was a landmine explosion following which Pakistani forces opened fire on the Indian troops. The firing took place while the Army personnel were on patrol duty.

As per the Home Ministry, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir have been the highest in 7 years. Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the IB and the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.