Wanted JeM terrorist Noor Muhammad killed in encounter in Pulwama

Four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, were killed on December 23 in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 09:11 AM IST
Representational image

SRINAGAR: In a shot in the arm for the Indian security forces, wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Noor Muhammad was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Samboora area in Pulwama district on Tuesday.

"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama,"  an Army official said.

Hailing from Tral area of south Kashmir, Tantray's death is seen as a blow to the terror group as he was the key man in reviving the JeM in south and central Kashmir.

Receiving specific intelligence inputs regarding the JeM terrorist, the agencies swung into action and rushed to the spot.

Security agencies cordoned off the area and launched a combing operation.

