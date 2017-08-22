close
Women college students stage protest in Jammu

The protesting students accused the principal and teachers of harassing them on one pretext or the other.  

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:23

Jammu: Hundreds of students of the Government Women College here on Tuesday staged a protest, accusing the management of passing "unnecessary diktats" in the name of discipline and demanded immediate removal of the principal.

The students indulged in slogan shouting against the principal and the teachers outside the institute at Parade area in the heart of the city and blocked the main road for nearly an hour around 9 am, shortly after the school opened, a police official said.

He said the students were agitated over the "dress code" enforced by the school management.

The protesting students accused the principal and teachers of harassing them on one pretext or the other.

The students are forced to sit outside their classes as a punishment for not following dress code like having two ponytails. The students are deliberately failed in the class tests and even lewd remarks and abusive words are used," the protesting students alleged.

The protest ended peacefully after police and some teachers persuaded the students to return to their classes, the police said.

Repeated attempts to reach out the principal for her reaction did not fructify.

