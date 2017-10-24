No leave for cops in Jharkhand during 4-day Chhath Puja celebrations

Ranchi: While the state governments in Bihar and Delhi have made elaborate arrangements for devotees during the Chhath puja, the BJP government in Jharkhand has cancelled the leaves of policemen and asked them to report on duty.

According to an order issued by Jharkhand DGP DK Pandey, all leaves sanctioned earlier stand cancelled till October 27.

The order has been issued to ensure maximum safety for the devotees and hassle-free Chhath puja celebrations.

All police personnel across the state have been asked to report back on duty till October 27 – the last day of the Chhath puja, which is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had on Monday declared a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath puja on October 26.

“Offices will remain closed on October 26 to mark Chhath puja. A notification in this connection will be issued very soon,” a Delhi government official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government was the first to announce a public holiday on Chhath puja when it came to power in 2015, he added.

Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is dedicated to the Sun God.