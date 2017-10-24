Chhath Puja: Muslim women clean roads leading to Ganga ghats in Patna

Patna: Ahead of Chhath puja, several Muslim women on Monday evening gathered together to help with the preparations. The women cleaned the roads leading to the ghats near River Ganga.

Armed with brooms and large bins, the women started sweeping the floor.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Tuesday marked the first day of Chhath Puja, known as Naha Kha or Nahaye Khaye. Devotees observing Chhath keep a fast till taking a bath. Post bath, they prepare traditional food items incluging chane ki daal (Split chickpeas soup/gravy), kheer (Sweet dish made of milk and rice), etc.