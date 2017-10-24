Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Chhath Puja: Muslim women clean roads leading to Ganga ghats in Patna

Ahead of Chhath puja, several Muslim women on Monday evening gathered together to help with the preparations. The women cleaned the roads leading to the ghats near River Ganga. 

Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 12:32 PM IST
Comments |
Chhath Puja: Muslim women clean roads leading to Ganga ghats in Patna
ANI photo

Patna: Ahead of Chhath puja, several Muslim women on Monday evening gathered together to help with the preparations. The women cleaned the roads leading to the ghats near River Ganga. 

Armed with brooms and large bins, the women started sweeping the floor. 

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival observed in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Tuesday marked the first day of Chhath Puja, known as Naha Kha or Nahaye Khaye. Devotees observing Chhath keep a fast till taking a bath. Post bath, they prepare traditional food items incluging chane ki daal (Split chickpeas soup/gravy), kheer (Sweet dish made of milk and rice), etc.

Tags:
Chhath Pujachhath puja 2017chhath puja ghatchhath ghatsGanga ghats
Next
Story

Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi in Twitter war over Chhath puja

Trending