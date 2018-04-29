2,655 candidates in fray for May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls

Bengaluru: A total of 2,655 candidates are left in the fray for the May 12 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Out of 2,655 candidates, 2,436 are men and 219 women, a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said, a day after the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

A total of 2,948 candidates had contested the 2013 polls.

It said the contesting candidates include 224 from" BJP, 222 from Congress and 201 from JD(S). Others are BSP 18, CPI 2, CPIM 19, NCP 14, registered unrecognised parties 800 and independents 1,155.

The process of filing of nominations had begun with the"issue of gazette notification on April 17.

While the last"date for filing of nominations was April 24, scrutiny was on April 25.

The CEO office said there were 3,509 nominated" candidates without duplicates.

Mulabagilu had highest"nomination of 61 while the lowest nomination of four was in Challakere.

It said 271 nominations had been rejected. The highest rejections of eight each were in Shantinagar and Rajajinagar constituencies in Bengaluru.

Noting that 583 nominations were withdrawn, the release said the highest number of 17 withdrawals was in Mulabagilu (Kolar).

There are 25 assembly constituencies that have more than 15 candidates.

Mulabagilu has 39"candidates.

Counting of votes will take place on May 15.