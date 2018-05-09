Average assets increase of re-contesting Karnataka MLAs is Rs 17.31 crore: ADR

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that the average assets increase of 184 MLAs in Karnataka, who are re-contesting the state Assembly elections in 2018, has been Rs 17.31 crore between 2013 and 2018. The ADR analysed the affidavits of 184 re-contesting Karnataka MLAs.

According to the findings of the report, the average assets of the re-contesting MLAs from various parties, and also independent MLAs, was Rs 26.92 crore in 2013. In 2018, the average assets of the MLAs was Rs 44.24 crore.

The average percentage increase in assets for these 184 re-contesting MLAs is 64%.

The report also furnished the names of five re-contesting MLAs whose assets increase was worth more than Rs 100 crore. Here are the names:

1. DK Shivakumar, Congress – his assets in 2013 was Rs 251 crore and in 2018 it’s Rs 840 crore. His average assets increase is Rs 588 crore.

2. N Nagaraju, Congress – his assets in 2013 stood at Rs 470 crore and in 2018 it’s Rs 1015 crore, with an average increase of Rs 545 crore.

3. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Congress – he has shown average assets increase of Rs 115 crore between 2013 and 2018. His assets is 2018 is Rs 183 crore and was Rs 67 crore in 2013.

4. Priyakrishna, Congress – his assets in 2018 stand at a whopping Rs 1020 crore, which was Rs 910 crore in 2013, showing an average increase of Rs 109 crore.

5. Deshpande Raghunath Vishwanath, Congress – his assets in 2013 was Rs 113 crore, and rose by an average of Rs 101 crore, thereby standing at Rs 215 crore in 2018.